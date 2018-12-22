Here are the 22 accused drug dealers that were arrested in the ’12 Days of Christmas’ drug bust in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Twenty-two accused drug dealers were arrested in Alamance County as part of a new drug initiative called the “12 Days of Christmas.”

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said the department plans to continue with another phase of the initiative.

“Alamance County has become a drop off point for the shipments of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana from the cartels in Mexico, especially from the Sinaloa Cartel,” said Sheriff Terry Johnson. “In 2018, the cities and county in my jurisdiction had 94 overdoses with 16 deaths. These deaths are costly and uncalled for. We must rise up and take a hardcore stance against the illegal drug traffickers who prey upon our citizens and children destroying the moral fibers of this great nation, The family.”

The drugs seized include:

136 dosage units of OxyContin

70 dosage units of a schedule IV controlled substance

54 dosage units of amphetamines

20.46 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine

3.8 grams of marijuana

27.55 grams of methamphetamine

12.86 grams of heroin

Deputies said the FBI was involved in this operation and the drug dealers arrested are all mid or high level and are associated, but not members, of the cartels.

The sheriff said Alamance County is a hot spot for the drugs because of its proximity to the interstates for better transportation to other states.

The following is a list of suspects and their charges: