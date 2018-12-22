Here are the 22 accused drug dealers that were arrested in the ’12 Days of Christmas’ drug bust in Alamance County

Photo Gallery
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Twenty-two accused drug dealers were arrested in Alamance County as part of a new drug initiative called the “12 Days of Christmas.”
The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said the department plans to continue with another phase of the initiative.
“Alamance County has become a drop off point for the shipments of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana from the cartels in Mexico, especially from the Sinaloa Cartel,” said Sheriff Terry Johnson. “In 2018, the cities and county in my jurisdiction had 94 overdoses with 16 deaths. These deaths are costly and uncalled for. We must rise up and take a hardcore stance against the illegal drug traffickers who prey upon our citizens and children destroying the moral fibers of this great nation, The family.”
The drugs seized include:
- 136 dosage units of OxyContin
- 70 dosage units of a schedule IV controlled substance
- 54 dosage units of amphetamines
- 20.46 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine
- 3.8 grams of marijuana
- 27.55 grams of methamphetamine
- 12.86 grams of heroin
Deputies said the FBI was involved in this operation and the drug dealers arrested are all mid or high level and are associated, but not members, of the cartels.
The sheriff said Alamance County is a hot spot for the drugs because of its proximity to the interstates for better transportation to other states.
The following is a list of suspects and their charges:
- MICHAEL PAUL ALLISON, JR; ARRESTED 12/04/18
W/M DOB: 08/27/1980
POSS. METH; POSS. SCH IV; POSS. PARAPHERNALIA
$30,000 UNSECURED
- CLIFTON KEITH WADE; ARRESTED 12/04/18
W/M DOB: 12/21/1968
POSS. METH; POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEIZED 5.78 GRAMS CRYSTAL METH
$25,000 SECURED
- KRISTINA RENEE WHITE: ARRESTED 12/05/2018
W/F DOB: 11/26/1999
POSS. HEROIN; POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$10,000 SECURED
- CLAY EDGAR WILLIAMSON; ARRESTED 12/05/2018
W/M DOB: 12/11/1990
TRAFFICK HEROIN; PWISD METH; MAINTAIN PLACE/VEHICLE; PWISD HEROIN; CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER METH; POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.
SEIZED 18 GRAMS METH AND 4.5 GRAMS HEROIN
$75,000. SECURED
- KELLY EUGENE HOGGARD; ARRESTED 12/06/2018
W/M DOB: 06/23/1982
TRAFFICK SCH I; PWIMSD SCH II; PWIMSD SCH IV
PWIMSD SCH II; CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER METH; POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEIZED 96 OXYCODONE; 70 ALPRAZOLAM/CLONEZPAM; 54 ADDERAL AMPHETAMINES.
$250,000 SECURED
- JASON ALLEN FLYNN; ARRESTED 12/06/2018
W/M DOB: 07/27/1984
TRAFFICKING HEROIN; MAINTAIN PLACE/VEHICLE FOR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEIZED 6.38 GRAMS OF HEROIN
$6000 SECURED
- SAMANTHA KERRY WILSON; ARRESTED ON 12/07/2018
W/F DOB: 12/19/1995
THREE COUNTS OF TRAFFICKING OPIUM/HEROIN; ONE OFA SHOPLIFTING
$50,000 SECURED
- ROCK GIBSON SHAW; ARRESTED 12/07/2018
W/M DOB: 01/31/1975
POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
SEIZED ONE .410 SHOTGUN
$25,000 SECURED
- CHRISTOPHER WAYNE VINCENT; ARRESTED 12/13/2018
W/M DOB: 01/18/1985
FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1500 SECURED BOND
- LETITIA ANN MARLOWE; ARRESTED 12/13/2018
W/F DOB: 09/13/1969
PROBATION/PAROLE ABSCONDER; ONE COUNT OF POSSESSION FO DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$10,000 SECURED
- ROGER ANTRE WORTHAM; ARRESTED 12/14/2018
B/M DOB: 01/01/1976
ONE COUNT SELL COCAINE; ONE COUNT DELIVER COCAINE;
ONE COUNT MAINTAIN PLACE/VEHICLE; ONE COUNT PWISD COCAINE
SEIZED ONE 1997 ISUZU TROOPER
$30,000 SECURED
- ROBERT ANTHONY CLARK; ARRESTED 12/14/2018
B/M DOB: 10/26/1962
ONE COUNT SELL/DELIVER COCAINE; ONE COUNT PWIMSD COCAINE; ONE COUNT POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$20,000 SECURED
- TRE ANTHONY MOORE; ARRESTED 12/14/2018
B/M DOB: 8/2/1994
ONE COUNT OF PWISD MARIJUANA; ONE COUNT POSSESS DRUG MARIJUANA PARAPHERNALIA
SEIZED 13.5 GRAMS MARIJUANA
$1500 SECURED
- KENDRICK PIERRE ROYSTER; ARRESTED 12/15/2018
B/M DOB: 02/17/1983
One Count Sell/Deliver Cocaine; One Count PWISD Cocaine; One Count of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
$40,000.00 Secured
- ERICA LEANN MASSEY; ARRESTED 12/14/2018
W/F DOB: 07/31/1980
One Count Felony Possession of Cocaine and One Count of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
- REGINALD MARKEL GRAHAM; ARRESTED 12/17/2018 (MEBANE PD)
B/M DOB: 02/09/1995
One Count of Sell/Deliver Cocaine, One Count PWISD Cocaine, One Count of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
- CHRISTOPHER RASHAWN ALLEN; ARRESTED 12/17/2018
B/M DOB: 04/06/1993
One Count of Sell/Deliver Cocaine, One Count PWISD Cocaine, One Count of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
$25,000.00 Secured Bond
- THOMAS DENNIS ROBERTSON; ARRESTED 12/17/2018
W/M DOB: 09/21/1961
One Count of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
$3,000.00 Secured Bond
- RICO SNOW RICHARDSON; ARRESTED 12/15/2018
B/M DOB: 10/13/1980
One Count Sell/Deliver Cocaine, One Count PWISD Cocaine, One Count of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
$45,000.00 Secured Bond
- CHARLES LEWIS DAVIS JR.; ARRESTED 12/18/2018
B/M DOB: 08/31/1981
One Count Sell/Deliver Cocaine, One Count PWISD Cocaine, One Count of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
$25,000.00 Secured
- WILLIAM CLARENCE MOODY; ARRESTED 12/18/2018
W/M DOB: 11/02/1979
One Count of Possess Heroin, One Count Possess Methamphetamine, One Count Misdemeanor Possess Schedule III Controlled Substance, One Count of Possess Drug Paraphernalia, One Count of Resist, Delay or Obstruct
$40,000.00 Secured
- TABATHA JO SHEPHERD; ARRESTED 12/19/2018
W/F DOB: 10/03/1993
One Count of Possession of Methamphetamine, One Count Possession of Stolen Firearm, One Count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and One Count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon