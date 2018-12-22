Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in Greensboro closed amid partial government shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in Greensboro was closed on Saturday amid a partial government shutdown.

The park at 2332 New Garden Road had signs reading “Park Closed” and the entrance gate was closed.

Parts of the federal government shut down at midnight after Congress and the White House failed to reach a deal Friday night to avert the shuttering of several departments.

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate adjourned after Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said there would not be a vote Friday night in the Senate.

Funding for roughly a quarter of the federal government then expired at midnight, including appropriations for the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Housing and Urban Development, and other parts of the government. This is the first time in 40 years that the government has been closed three times in a year.

CNN contributed to this report.