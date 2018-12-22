× Ford recalls more than 400,000 F-Series trucks to fix engine heater flaw

Ford announced it is recalling more than 400,000 F-Series trucks to fix an engine heater flaw.

Fox News reported that 2015-2019 F-150 and 2017-2019 F-Series Super Duty models with block heaters are affected. The parts will either be repaired or replaced.

Ford announced the recall on Friday, saying the 410,289 F-Series trucks involved are equipped with engine block heaters due to a fire risk.

An additional 463,793 trucks in Canada are also being recalled.

Ford said it is aware of three fires, but no accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Water and contaminants can corrode and damage the heater cable’s splice connector and cause a short. Ford says it is only a danger when the truck is plugged into an electrical outlet.