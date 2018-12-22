× A rare seal comes ashore at Myrtle Beach for the second time in a week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Another seal sighting has been reported in Myrtle Beach, the second one in less than a week.

WBTW reported on Saturday that officials are on their way to inspect the seal involved in the most recent sighting.

There is no word on if this is the same seal that washed ashore late Wednesday morning near 30th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

That seal returned to the ocean Thursday afternoon after spending about 12 hours laying on the beach sand.

The first seal had attracted several onlookers and was examined by a veterinarian who determined it was in good health.

Harbor seals are usually found in the Atlantic Ocean from Canada to New York, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.