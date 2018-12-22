2 adults, 4 children lose their home after house fire in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two adults and four children lost their home after it caught fire Saturday night in Winston-Salem, according to officials.

Winston-Salem firefighters were called to 1020 File Street on a report of a fire in progress, according to a Winston-Salem Fire Department tweet posted at about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Crews had the situation under control shortly later. There is no word on a cause or how much damage was reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the six people who were displaced find a home.