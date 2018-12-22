× 1 woman, 3 children lose home after fire at Winston-Salem apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One woman and three children are out of a home after a fire at a Winston-Salem apartment complex that was caused by unattended cooking.

Crews were called to the scene at 3860 Wabash Blvd. Northwest on a call of a fire in progress.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted an image of the scene to social media at about 12:30 p.m. The situation was under control within about an hour.

Residents were safely evacuated and nobody was hurt, according to authorities. The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.