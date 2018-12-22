× 1 injured after bail bond agents try to take suspect into custody at hotel in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A bail bond agent was shot while trying to take a suspect into custody at a hotel in Thomasville, according police.

Thomasville police were called to the Thomasville Inn at 407 National Hwy. at about 9:15 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting.

One suspect is in custody and was at the Thomasville Medical Center. He did not sustain any gunshot wounds, according to police. No word on a name or charges.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound and is at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, however his condition is unknown at this time.

The preliminary investigation suggests that two bail bond agents came to the Thomasville Inn to make an arrest. They knocked on the door and when the door was opened that is when shots were fired, according to police.