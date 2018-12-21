The Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School teaches the art of being a Santa

MIDLAND, Mich. — Claus is in session!

If you’ve spent your life dreaming of the man in red and you’re ready to make the commitment, there’s a school that will get you ready.

Based in Midland, Michigan, the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School helps regular men became bonafide Santa Clauses.

Today’s #ThrowbackThursday comes from our Santa Claus train for the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School back in October. Nearly 300 of Santa’s special helpers from around the world rode behind the #PM1225 as part of their important training for the Holiday season. pic.twitter.com/v5b7Oilb8Q — Steam Railroading Institute (@SRI_Owosso) December 20, 2018

Run by Tom and Holly Valent, the school is the oldest continuously running Santa Claus School in the world dating back to 1937, according to their website.

Over a three day course, Clauses-in-Training learn the history of the Saint Nicholas and learn “Santa sign language,” professional beard and wig application, singing and proper Santa dress.

The Valents first got involved back in 1976.

Tom serves as CEO of Gerace Construction Company, but he’s also a toy maker, wood carver and builder.

If their lives weren’t already filled with enough Christmas cheer, they also take care of their pet reindeer.

Even though the small non-profit school runs only three days a year, but its impact has been huge.

Tom and Holly led the very first World Santa School in Greenland in 1995.

Their World Santa School drew out Santas from Germany, Ireland, England, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Spain, Australia, South Africa, Switzerland, Greenland and the United States.