Victims identified in crash involving Cooleemee fire truck and car in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – Two firefighters and a mother and her child were hurt after a crash involving a fire truck and a car in Davie County, according to authorities.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Junction Road south of Mocksville shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The crash involved a Cooleemee Fire Department fire truck and a 2017 Camaro. The fire truck overturned.

The driver of the Camaro has been identified as Brianne Calhoun, 39, Mocksville. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and has a blood clot in her neck.

Her 10-year-old daughter was also in the car and was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

One firefighter had minor injuries; the other firefighter suffered a laceration to an organ.

Authorities said the fire truck went off the road, overcorrected and hit the car.

The driver of the fire truck was driving as part of a requirement to get a certification. The truck was not responding to a call.

The driver of the fire truck has been identified as Ashley Hepler, 21, Mocksville. She had a broken left arm.

A passenger in the fire truck has been identified as Tyler Lambert, 19, Mocksville. He was taken to hospital mainly as a precaution.

The people inside the fire truck said the steering wheel started "chattering," but a trooper was unable to say if there was a mechanical issue that contributed to the wreck. Weather is not a factor.

Charges are pending. Both the fire truck and Camaro are considered total losses.