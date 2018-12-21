× Students required to learn cursive in schools after Ohio governor signs new law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Students will be legally required to learn cursive after Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a bill into law Wednesday.

Amended Substitute House Bill 58 requires the Ohio Department of Education to include supplemental materials in cursive handwriting in the English language arts model curriculum.

Law dictates students must be able to print letters and works legibly by third grade must be able to write in cursive by the end of fifth grade.

Cursive will need to become a part of the curriculum by July 1.