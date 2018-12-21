Residents increase security as Greensboro Police investigate 7 armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some east Greensboro residents are on edge after seven commercial robberies were reported since the beginning of December.

Police tell FOX8 that commercial robberies have decreased by 33 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. They also say commercial burglaries have decreased by 5 percent in that time frame. However, since last month they've reported a slight increase in commercial incidents.

The most recent robbery happened just after midnight on Friday. An armed man walked into the BP Family Fare on Randleman Road.

Those who live near these scenes said they've had to increase security, and have set a strict limit for how late they will stay out.

Greensboro police said there is no clear indication that these robberies are connected.