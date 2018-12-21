× Naked man accused of tearing down neighbor’s Christmas decorations

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – A man in Wisconsin was arrested after police said he tore down his neighbor’s Christmas decorations while naked.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that Gregory Stanley Brannigan, 61, of Green Bay, faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

The victim called police Thursday afternoon, saying the suspect was naked, kicking on her door and tearing down her decorations.

Brannigan told arriving officers he needed to take care of supposed heroin dealers in the apartment next to him.

Officials said he accused the neighbors of selling heroin and the police of working with the dealers.

Brannigan blew a blood alcohol level of 0.21 percent on a breathalyzer test, more than twice the legal driving limit of .08.

He was jailed under a $700 cash bond and has court planned for early next month.