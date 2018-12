× More than 1,200 without power in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Power outages swept into Guilford County early Friday morning.

As of about 8 a.m., 1,255 Duke Energy customers were without power in the county.

More than 800 of those were located in the area of Northwest Guilford High School.

Almost 300 were located on Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road in Greensboro.

Duke Energy has not provided an official cause for the two outages.