× Missing 14-year-old Rowan County girl found, 28-year-old man taken into custody

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 14-year-old Rowan County girl and a 28-year-man she was believed to be with were located in Charlotte Friday evening.

Parents realized their daughter, 14-year-old Lauren Haynes, wasn’t home at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

After trying to find her, the parents reported her missing.

Detectives said the 14-year-old left the home and met with 28-year-old Jake Robert Kelly, of Statesville.

Lauren is safely in the custody of law enforcement and is in good condition, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Kelly will be processed and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under the eventual charges that will be made, once interviews have been completed.