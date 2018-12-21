× Middle school gym teacher arrested after allegedly being intoxicated on the job

DUBUQUE, Iowa – A middle school gym teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly being drunk on the job and no longer works for the district.

KDTH reported that 38-year-old Erin Ellerbach was charged with public intoxication after authorities said she was found drunk in school.

Ellerbach had been a physical education teacher at Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque, Iowa. School administrators called police earlier this week on a report of an intoxicated person on school grounds.

An officer said she smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and had red and watery eyes. Officials said her blood alcohol content was .224, nearly three times the legal driving limit of .08.

School officials found an open can of Mike’s Harder Strawberry in her office and two unopened cans of Mike’s Harder alcoholic beverages, according to KCRG.

A district spokesperson said Ellerbach is no longer employed there.