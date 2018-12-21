× Man wanted after 14-year-old girl goes missing in NC

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A teenage girl, reported missing in China Grove Thursday, may be with a 28-year-old man, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Parents realized their daughter, 14-year-old Lauren Haynes, wasn’t home at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

After trying to find her, the parents reported her missing.

Detectives now believe the 14-year-old left the home and met with 28-year-old Jake Robert Kelly, of Statesville.

Haynes and Kelly traveled from China Grove to Statesville together.

Detectives, with the help of Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigators, unsuccessfully searched Statesville and other Iredell County locations looking for the girl and man.

Officials obtained felony arrest warrants for Kelly in this case.

He is believed to be driving a black 1996 Honda Civic with license plate BEV-4715.

He may still be in Statesville.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lt. Chad Moose at (704) 216-8687, Detective Ryan Barkley at (704) 216-8739 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.