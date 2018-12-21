Man charged with murdering father in Reidsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A missing man was allegedly killed by his son, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Jimmie Lee Dillard, an 87-year-old man from Reidsville, was reported missing to Reidsville police at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Early Friday morning, the sheriff's office announced his son Johnnie Lee Dillard, 61, had been arrested and charged with first degree murder in his father's death.

Johnnie Lee Dillard is being held with no bond.

Reidsville police said a family member reported the father missing on Wednesday. He was reported last seen at Reidsville's senior center almost two weeks before on Dec. 6.

Investigators were following up on a missing person report when the body was located at 226 Pierce Lane, south of Reidsville. They believe the body is that of Jimmie Dillard, but the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to confirm the identity.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Any one with information about this investigation is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.