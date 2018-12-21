Lexington native flew Obama, Trump as pilot of Marine One

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adam Horne didn’t see his dream die, he just saw it get diverted.

Horne wanted to play football at NC State but State had other players in mind. So, Horne went to the Naval Academy, played football, got a great education paid for by fellow taxpayers and has repaid them many times over with years of service in the Marine Corps.

“The Marine Corps, for me, was appealing,” Horne said. “I think it's especially appealing for many of the athletes as something that's challenging. The guys around you are truly dedicated. They are in all services but the Marine Corps is certainly special in that fact that we are a little bit different from everyone else.”

Horne’s service has taken him on tours to Afghanistan.

“I was there in two very different times,” Horne recalls. “In 2009, when I was originally there, we were a small force and we were able to execute around the area of operations pretty easily. When I went back in 2013, there were a lot more people there and the fighting had intensified some so it was two very unique and different experiences from those different years.”

Horne decided that a few short trips beat being deployed for six or seven months at a time. That’s when he changed his Marine Corps focus and went from flying fellow Marines in and out of combat to flying very significant figures in Marine One -- the president and his family. For Horne, it was Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

“Both presidents were great to work for, both are very nice as well as their families,” he said. “People ask me all the time about both presidents and I couldn't ask for better working relationship with both of them. They and their families were fantastic. It was a real pleasure to fly for them. Each one, when they get on board, they always come up and say hello and thank you for the flight. So it was a real unique, fun opportunity and I was glad to be able to do it.”

Meet Horne in this edition of the Buckley Report.