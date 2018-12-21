Kids in Burlington get special shopping trip with police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- 'Twas the Friday before Christmas and all across the Triad lots of Santa’s helpers are working overtime to make sure every child has a nice Christmas

In Burlington, those helpers look a lot like cops, well, because they are.

Today was the annual Burlington Police Department “Cops Care,” a shopping trip where 75 kids are given $100 to spend as they wish.

Each kid was paired off with a police officer, with the officer guiding the way and keeping up with the expenses.

Buggies were filled with toys of all kinds as the kids found their favorites.

Some gravitated toward other departments such as clothing and electronics.

Officer Natalie Boggs was paired up with Macie, an 11-year-old whose siblings were also shopping.

“That is a lot of money to her and that's $400 for that family,” Boggs said.

You can tell just by looking around the kids are all in and excited. But the officers love this just as much.

“It's nice from, from an officer's perspective too, to go out and help these children's lives,” Boggs said. “It's extremely rewarding that they can have a good Christmas, that they can get everything that they want and to physically pick it out themselves.”

Each of the families of those children also received a week’s worth of groceries.

Officers will also be spending time with elderly citizens in the community who live alone and taking them a week’s worth of groceries.