× It’s official! New record for rainfall in Piedmont Triad set

It is official. A new record for rainfall has been set for the Piedmont Triad for a calendar year.

A 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service in Raleigh confirmed that we have surpassed the previous record set in 2003.

The Triad has seen 62.39 inches of rain in 2018, as measured at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Records have been kept for 116 years.