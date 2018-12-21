Homeowner shoots, kills home invader in Davidson County, sheriff’s office says

Posted 3:03 pm, December 21, 2018, by , Updated at 03:04PM, December 21, 2018

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A homeowner shot and killed a man trying to get into his home in Davidson County Thursday night, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies came to 123 Upton St. at 9:27 p.m. after a reported attempted home invasion and shooting.

On the scene, deputies found 21-year-old Silvestre Begley dead in the front yard from a single gunshot wound.

The homeowner said Begley was armed and tried to get into the home. The homeowner said they shot Begley in self-defense.

Deputies do not think Begley and the homeowner knew each other.

The sheriff's office is still investigating. The sheriff's office has not said whether charges will be filed.

123 Upton St, Lexington, NC 27295