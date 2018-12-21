Homeowner shoots, kills home invader in Davidson County, sheriff’s office says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A homeowner shot and killed a man trying to get into his home in Davidson County Thursday night, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies came to 123 Upton St. at 9:27 p.m. after a reported attempted home invasion and shooting.

On the scene, deputies found 21-year-old Silvestre Begley dead in the front yard from a single gunshot wound.

The homeowner said Begley was armed and tried to get into the home. The homeowner said they shot Begley in self-defense.

Deputies do not think Begley and the homeowner knew each other.

The sheriff's office is still investigating. The sheriff's office has not said whether charges will be filed.

35.841426 -80.245235