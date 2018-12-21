Cross survives church fire in Davidson County; ‘It’s like God appeared in front of us’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, N.C. – Firefighters couldn't save the Siloam United Methodist Church from the flames, but they did manage to save a symbol of the church’s faith.

"Standing there looking at our church burn and seeing someone walk up and hand that cross to someone, you can't imagine the feeling. It’s like God appeared in front of us," said Linda Markham.

Markham can remember the cross being a fixture of her church for decades.

"This cross was given in memory of Mitty Elizabeth Wood by her children,” she said.

The cross and the church bell are the only things that didn't get burned up in the fire.

"The cross survived and that tells me that God is a wonderful God," said Wayne Markham, who was given the cross for safe keeping. "This gives us the hope that after all this tragedy that we can survive and will probably be stronger."