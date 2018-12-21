Car thefts spike in High Point; video shows Ford Mustang stolen from parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — There’s been a spike in car thefts in the City of High Point in the last month.

The High Point Police Department sent out a warning through the NextDoor App, telling people to lock their vehicles and not leave their cars idling while they’re warming up.

Even with all of the precautions, one couple say their car was stolen when it was locked behind a fence.

Early Monday morning, Michael and Jessica Laxton discovered their 1990 Silver Ford Mustang was stolen from their business on Baker Road in High Point.

Surveillance video captured the moment when a van drove onto the property of the High Point Refrigeration and Air Co. Company. The owner says three men hopped out and cut the fence down.

“We noticed that someone had literally cut the fence and rolled it back and then apparently hot-wired the Mustang, and that was between about 5 and 5:43 this morning,” said Jessica Laxton.

The owner said this is not the first time they have had a problem with burglars.

“It’s frustrating," said Michael Laxton. "This is actually the fourth time we’ve been broken into in two months. We got hit three times within a two-week span which prompted us to get the security system."

There are 10 cameras stationed around their building and signs warning people that recording is in progress. But that did not seem to stop the thieves from getting away with their Mustang.

The couple is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information on the whereabouts of their vehicle.

“We just want it back,” said Laxton.

The couple received a tip that someone spotted the car used in the crime but there has been no arrest.

High Point Police tell us so far this year vehicle crimes are up 25 percent compared to this date last year.