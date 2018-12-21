California names highway after former President Barack Obama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. — Former President Barack Obama now has a highway named after him in California, KABC reports.

What was once just known as the 134 Freeway is now the President Barack H. Obama Highway.

The signs went up on Thursday, demarking the stretch from State Route 2 in Glendale through Eagle Rock to Interstate 210 in Pasadena.

According to KABC, this particular area holds a special piece of the 44th president's history as Obama lived in Pasadena and attended Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981.

There is also a President George W. Bush Highway in Texas, honoring the president who preceded Obama.