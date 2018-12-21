× 22 accused drug dealers arrested in ’12 Days of Christmas’ drug bust in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Twenty-two accused drug dealers were arrested in Alamance County as part of a new drug initiative called the “12 Days of Christmas.”

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said the department plans to continue with another phase of the initiative.

“Alamance County has become a major drop off point for illegal drugs coming from the Mexican Cartels…we are fed up with what’s going on in the streets here,” he said.

The drugs seized include:

136 dosage units of OxyContin

70 dosage units of a schedule IV controlled substance

54 dosage units of amphetamines

20.46 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine

3.8 grams of marijuana

27.55 grams of methamphetamine

12.86 grams of heroin

Deputies said the FBI was involved in this operation and the drug dealers arrested are all mid or high level and are associated, but not members, of the cartels.

Alamance County is a hot spot for the drugs because of its proximity to the interstates for better transportation to other states, according to the sheriff.