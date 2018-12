Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A 21-year-old man died after he was shot in Davidson County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to 123 Upton Street in Lexington at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found dead at the house. The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a homicide.

Officials last reported that they do not know if the victim was a resident or an intruder.

Deputies are not looking for a suspect at this time.