2 adults, 5 children lose home at fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two adults and five children lost their home after a fire in Winston-Salem on Friday, but nobody was hurt.

Firefighters were called to the 4300 block of Grove Avenue in Winston-Salem at the Woodbridge Townhomes shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the fire started on a stove and a person at the apartment threw water on the fire, causing the fire to grow larger. The people inside then left.

The fire was limited to only one apartment in the complex.

Cooking fires are the number one cause fires, according to the battalion chief.

He encourages everyone to use StoveTop FireStops in their kitchen so that small fires that start on the stove can be extinguished quickly.

These devices are mounted above the stove, are activated by heat and extinguishes fires if they break out on the stove top.