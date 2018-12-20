× Woman who escaped King police custody in handcuffs may be headed to Virginia

KING, N.C. – Police in King are looking for a woman who escaped police custody while still wearing handcuffs.

Brittany Scales is currently wanted for multiple charges including felony possession of drugs with intent to sell and deliver, multiple counts of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Officers responded to a larceny at a Sheetz gas station Thursday morning and stopped a suspect vehicle.

One officer was detaining four suspects when the driver of the vehicle, Scales, escaped while cuffed behind her back, according to officials.

Police said Scales ran into the woods and eventually sought help of someone at home in the Northampton Development, who allowed her to use their phone.

She called a person who picked her up in a gray 2014 Dodge Charger with Virginia license plate of UTW-8736. Officials believe they are headed north to the Galax area.

Anyone with information please contact 911 immediately.