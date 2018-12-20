Woman killed in Burlington honored with candlelight vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Family and friends of a woman shot and killed this week honored her with a candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

Mary McBroom, 24, was shot and killed Monday at the Tucker Street Apartments.

Hugs and words of comfort were shared during the vigil as they held candles in her honor. They say they will miss her vibrant personality.

"She was goofy," said Mary's friend, Amber Hatfield. "She would smile and laugh. She really had a heart of gold."

Those who attended the vigil signed a poster leaving their last messages to her with the family.

"I know that my sister was really cared about through a lot of people and that’s why I wanted to do this," said Mary's sister, Anyssa McBroom.

Burlington Police arrested Eric Moore, 20, in connection with her death.

"I’m happy about it, but it's still not bringing my sister back, so I’m not saying that I’m going to be so happy just cause they arrested him," said McBroom. "My sister is still gone."

Burlington Police are still investigating a motive behind the shooting.