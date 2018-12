Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At music and sporting events, you may not want to carry a purse or bulky wallet.

How about keeping your credit card and ID in a place most people would never suspect? Your belt buckle!

The Wallet Buckle promises to securely hold up to four credit cards.

You can even slide cash in there too.

There are more than 195 styles from which to choose with prices starting at $35.

You use the Wallet Buckle with any snap-on belt.

To find out more, visit walletbuckle.com.