Voter ID bill becomes law after House overrides Cooper’s veto

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voter ID will become law of the land after the North Carolina state House overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation on Wednesday, implementing a recently approved constitutional amendment on voter ID, WTVD reports.

The override came a day after the Senate also overrode Coper’s veto, thus sending it to the House.

“Delivering a voter ID law to North Carolinians who supported this simple yet essential election integrity measure on the ballot in November was a constitutional imperative,” said House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland. “I’m proud of the commitment House lawmakers made to finish this accomplishment and keep our promise to the people of North Carolina who approved voter ID in our state constitution.”

Thirty-four other states have some form of voter ID law. North Carolina is the last state in the Southeast not to require some form of voter ID.

Just minutes after the regulation became law, opponents filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s new photo ID requirements.

A Republican lawmaker from the Piedmont Triad called the lawsuit “crazy.”

“This is crazy,” said State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, of Forsyth County. “After suing to stop voters from even having the chance to amend the constitution to require voter ID, liberal activists are suing again saying the new constitutional amendment is unconstitutional. It’s clear nothing will ever appease them: not the will of voters, not the fact that a Democrat sponsored the bill, and not the broad additions based on Democratic feedback. We’ve seen this sue ’til blue tactic before, only this time they’re up against a clear mandate from 55 percent of voters who want common-sense protections against voter fraud.”

