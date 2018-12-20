× US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis to retire in February

WASHINGTON — United States Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will retire next year, according to President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon that Mattis will retire at the end of February 2019.

“General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting equipment,” the president wrote.

“General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!”