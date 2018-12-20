× Seal that was washed ashore in Myrtle Beach returns home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A seal that spent more than 12 hours laying on the sand in Myrtle Beach has returned home.

The seal was returned to the ocean at about 2 a.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

WMBF reported that the harbor seal spent hours in the sand after being washed to shore late Wednesday morning near 30th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

The seal had attracted several onlookers and was examined by a veterinarian who determined it was in good health.

The police kept an eye on the seal until it eventually headed back home.

“A lucky escape from a predator required a long rest and we are happy to report a safe return home,” the department said on Facebook. “Thank you for visiting, we hope you enjoyed our beach.”