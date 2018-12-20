× North Carolina man charged with DWI after 2 children critically injured in crash

GASTONIA, N.C. – A Gastonia man has been charged with driving while impaired after authorities said he caused a wreck that critically injured two children.

WSOC reported that Clifford Scoggin, 57, is accused of driving a Dodge Ram truck that rear-ended a Nissan Sentra stopped at a traffic light.

The impact from the crash pushed the sedan into the Honda SUV in front of it.

Jaryan Wright, 11, and Nylah Huff, 7, were rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center after the car they were in absorbed the brunt of the crash.

Officials said the children were later transferred to Carolinas Medical Center where the 11-year-old is in critical condition and the 7-year-old is in stable condition.

Scoggin has been charged with DWI, driving while license revoked for DWI, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and a red-light violation.