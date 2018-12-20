× Mother accused of shooting, killing 14-year-old daughter during 911 call

RENTON, Wash. — A Washington state woman is accused of shooting and killing her 14-year-old daughter as the teenager was trying to call 911 during a domestic disturbance.

KIRO reported that Svetlana Laurel, 52, of Kent, Wash., was arrested and charged in the death of 14-uear-old Natalie Gulizia.

The victim called 911 on Tuesday night to report a domestic dispute between her mother and father, according to officials.

The mother is accused of fatally shooting her daughter while the daughter was on the phone.

Authorities said the shooting took place at the father’s home after the father returned home and found the suspect there.

The mother recently lost custody of her children to the father, according to officials.