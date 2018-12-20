× Man shot and injured while washing car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured at a car wash.

Oscar Melo Barragan, 42, sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being shot in the shoulder Thursday morning at Old Lexington Car Wash.

Police said the victim was washing his car at 3323 Old Lexington Road at about 11 a.m. when two men armed with a handgun approached him.

The suspects tried to rob the victim and the victim was shot once in the shoulder, according to police. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Police are still looking for the suspects. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.