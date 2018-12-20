Man identified after found dead in vehicle down Business 40 embankment in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police released the name of a man who was found dead in a vehicle down an embankment along Business 40 west.

Thursday morning, N.C. Department of Transportation located a vehicle while performing maintenance work.

Inside, they found 77-year-old James Erin MacNeil, of Winston-Salem, dead.

The medical examiner concluded that MacNeil's death was medically related and not a result of the crash.

Officers determined the vehicle was driving on Business 40 when the vehicle drove off the north side of the highway and down into the embankment.

Officials do not know when the crash occurred. An autopsy will shed more light on the cause of death.

The vehicle was located near Salem Lake, past the Linville Road exit.

Business 40 was shut down Wednesday afternoon while crews removed the vehicle but the road has since reopened.