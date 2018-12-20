× Man captured after escaping Asheville prison

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Officials captured an escaped inmate the morning after officers realized he was missing from an Asheville prison on Wednesday.

David Wayne Hinkle, who was a minimum custody inmate, was reported missing from Craggy Correctional Center at about 10 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Thursday morning, NCDPS announced Hinkle was apprehended at about 4:30 a.m.

Craggy Correctional Center inmate David Hinkle is back in custody. He was apprehended around 4:30 am about 1 mile from the facility. Hinkle was reported missing late Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/5uPoVpZo4V — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) December 20, 2018

He is a 35-year-old white man standing at 5 feet, 8 inches. He is bald and has brown eyes.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety also lists “Andrew David McCullough” as one of Hinkle’s aliases.

NCDPS records show Hinkle’s primary crime was felony speeding to elude arrest with other charges consolidated for judgement, including speeding, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving with license revoked, failure to heed lights and sirens, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and resisting an officer. The offenses were committed on April 14, 2018, and May 12, 2018.

His sentence began on Sept. 19 with a projected release date of May 29, 2019.

He was also charged with larceny several times since 2012.

Craggy Correctional Center is a medium security prison.