Man accused of stabbing roommate at North Carolina motel over snoring

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A man is accused of stabbing and injuring a man he was staying at a Wilmington motel with over snoring.

WECT reported that Guillermo Moreno-Vasquez, 54, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The suspect and victim work for a construction company and were rooming together at a Budgetel motel while working in Wilmington, according to police.

Police said the two got into an argument over someone snoring and the victim was eventually stabbed.

Police said the 27-year-old victim went to the front desk with a large knife covered in blood. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Moreno-Vasquez was jailed in New Hanover County under a $10,000 bond.