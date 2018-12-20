High Point thanks man who helped ambulance get child to hospital through snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The City of High Point is showing their gratitude to a man who made sure a child in an ambulance was able to get through the snow to the hospital.

On Dec. 9, the day a snowstorm pounded the Piedmont Triad with snow, paramedics were trying to get a child in critical condition to the hospital, the city said in a Thursday tweet.

With snow and ice on the ground, however, the ambulance couldn't get out of Paramount & Central Station, located off of Triangle Lake Road.

While a paramedic was on the phone with a doctor following their instructions, another paramedic was trying to shovel out the ambulance by hand.

That's when Jeff Canter, a High Point motor equipment operator with the streets division, stopped to help.

Jeff dug the ambulance out and helped it get up Martin Luther King Drive.

Thanks to Jeff's help, the two paramedics were able to get the ambulance and the child to the hospital.

The City of High Point wrote, "They wanted to make sure Jeff was recognized for not only being their saving grace, but that patient's as well."

The paramedics told the city, "Because of Jeff, the once critical patient will be able to spend Christmas with their parents."