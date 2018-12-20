Here’s an easy way to find — and share — amazing Christmas lights displays near you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tis the season to decorate!

For many people, one of the best parts of the holidays is seeing your neighborhood transformed by the loveliness of lights. Often times you'd love to see more!

Many homeowners work hard on their Christmas displays and would like to share their joyful scenes.

That's where christmaslightfinder.com can help. You can submit your address to let others know about your light show! The owners of the website promise that they don't sell your email address or information.

They also individually process each submission to make sure it's accurate. If you're looking to see some Christmas lights in neighborhoods around yours, just enter a zip code and a radius, and you’ll find what’s listed.