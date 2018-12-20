Guilford County sheriff waiting for the ‘right people’ to fill vacant jailer jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's been more than two weeks since Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers laid off more than a dozen employees and 47 jobs still remain vacant.

Most of the jobs are at the Guilford County and High Point detention centers.

Rogers told FOX8 on Thursday that he plans to take his time in finding the right people for the jobs. He said this is a part of his mission break the cycle of the prison system.

"[I want to make] sure they're not re-entering back into the prison system, but enter back into society," Rogers said.

He said the right person for the job will "have to have the heart and the soft skills" to communicate with certain inmates.