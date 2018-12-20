× Former Trinity High School employee accused of indecent liberties with a student

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A former Trinity High School employee is accused of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Ray Johnson, 66, of Franklinville, is charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a student by school personnel other than a teacher, school administrator, student teacher, school safety officer or coach and one count of assault on a individual with disabilities.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office and Randolph County Schools investigated allegations of inappropriate conduct by Johnson.

The alleged incident took place on a school bus on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson was interviewed and admitted to the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson was given a $5,000 secured bond and confined at the Randolph County Jail.