ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A death investigation is underway in Rockingham County Thursday evening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are currently conducting a death investigation at 226 Pierce Lane, south of Reidsville.

Investigators were following up on a missing person report when the body was located.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the deceased at this time.