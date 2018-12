× Cooleemee fire truck involved in crash with car in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – A fire truck from the Cooleemee Fire Department was involved in a crash with a car in Davie County, according to officials.

Authorities were called to the scene in the 800 block of Junction Road south of Mocksville shortly before 4:30 p.m.

FOX8 is working to gather more information.