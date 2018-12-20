× ‘BE ON LOOKOUT!’: Woman escapes King police custody with handcuffs on

KING, N.C. — A woman escaped police custody with handcuffs still on Thursday morning in King, according to police.

Officers responded to a larceny at a Sheetz and stopped a suspect vehicle.

A woman was detained and cuffed behind her back.

She then escaped, running into the woods.

Police say she was last seen near the Glen Oaks subdivision with handcuffs still on.

The City of King wrote in an announcement, “BE ON LOOKOUT!”

She is described as a white woman standing at 5 feet tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has a slim build and blonde hair.

She was wearing a burgundy hoodie and jeans.

Police ask anyone who sees this person to call 911.