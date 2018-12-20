× 3 schools in Stokes County cancel classes after water main break

WALNUT COVE, N.C. — An water main break in Walnut Cove overnight means three schools canceled classes for Thursday, according to Stokes County Schools.

Stokes County Schools decided to cancel school at London Elementary School, Walnut Cove Elementary School and Southeastern Stokes Middle School.

Crews were able to fix the break, but they will not know if the problem was completely fix until the tanks are refilled. That process could take another six hours.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” the district said in an announcement.

The school will be open to teachers for an optional teacher workday.

Stokes County Schools plans to make any make-up day announcements after the winter break.