3 children thrown from car, seriously injured in North Carolina wreck

NASHVILLE, N.C. — Three children were seriously injured after they were thrown from a car in a wreck Wednesday night, WRAL reports.

A mom was driving a Chrysler Pacifica with her five children in the car when she failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with another car.

An 11-year-old, 13-year-old and 14-year-old were all ejected from the car.

The three seriously injured children were flown to a hospital in Greenville for treatment.

The mother, her 2-year-old and her 16-year-old were taken to a local hospital, according to WRAL. Their conditions are unknown.

The other driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Charges have not been announced, but officials report that charges are possible.