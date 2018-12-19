× UNC Coach Roy Williams signs on for another 8 years

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill men’s basketball coach Roy Williams signed on for another eight years, the school announced Wednesday.

“I’m grateful and humbled in the University’s continued faith in my leadership of the basketball program,” Williams said in a release. “When I coached at Kansas my contracts with Nike and our media partner were private, and UNC respected and honored that for 15 years. However, times have changed and understanding the environment that college basketball faces now, Chancellor Folt, Bubba (Cunningham) and I agreed the correct and proper thing would be to disclose those terms.”

Carolina, with Williams at the helm, took home three NCAA titles — 2005, 2009 and 2017.

Over his 16 seasons coaching the team, Williams is 432-128.

His team made it to the Final Four five times and won the ACC regular-season title eight times.