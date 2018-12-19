× Taylor Heinicke to start in place of Cam Newton on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Heinicke will get the start at quarterback on Sunday in the Carolina Panthers’ game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the team’s official website.

“[Cam] Newton has been dealing with soreness in his throwing shoulder much of the season, and with the Panthers on a six-game losing streak and all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, Newton will be inactive for the final home game of the year against the Falcons,” the team’s website said.

Kyle Allen will serve as Heinicke’s backup.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. from Bank of America Stadium.